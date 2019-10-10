— Some Wolves fans may have been able to predict the first starting lineup of the preseason: Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Robert Covington, Jake Layman and Karl-Anthony Towns.

But if you were placing bets on who the first person off the bench would be, you might have been able to cash in some decent odds on Treveon Graham.

Graham arrived in the sign-and-trade the Wolves facilitated that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors and Graham and Shabazz Napier to the Wolves.

Graham played 18 minutes, 33 seconds and had 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting in the loss at Phoenix. He and Towns were the only Wolves players to hit multiple threes and he didn't turn the ball over on a night the Wolves had 27 of them.

"He's just solid with what he does," coach Ryan Saunders said. "We saw what he's able to do on the floor. He blends in, makes shots, he defends. He's definitely somebody to keep an eye on."

