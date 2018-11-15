University of Minnesota student-athletes posted a program school-record 93 percent graduation rate, as measured by the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR), the school announced Wednesday. That mark was a 1 percent increase from last year, 3 percent from two years ago and 25 points higher than that first GSR from 13 years ago.
“Today’s GSR news is another clear validation that our student-athletes are achieving success at the highest level academically.” athletic director Mark Coyle said.
The GSR shows the percentage of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within six years of starting school.
The GSR for all 11 Gophers women’s programs was 89 percent or higher. Six programs were a perfect 100 percent: basketball, gymnastics, hockey, soccer, softball and tennis.
Eight Gophers men’s programs had a GSR of 88 percent or higher and six were above 90 percent, led by tennis and gymnastics, which achieved 100 percent.
STAFF REPORTS
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.