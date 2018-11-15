University of Minnesota student-athletes posted a program school-record 93 percent graduation rate, as measured by the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR), the school announced Wednesday. That mark was a 1 percent increase from last year, 3 percent from two years ago and 25 points higher than that first GSR from 13 years ago.

“Today’s GSR news is another clear validation that our student-athletes are achieving success at the highest level academically.” athletic director Mark Coyle said.

The GSR shows the percentage of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within six years of starting school.

The GSR for all 11 Gophers women’s programs was 89 percent or higher. Six programs were a perfect 100 percent: basketball, gymnastics, hockey, soccer, softball and tennis.

Eight Gophers men’s programs had a GSR of 88 percent or higher and six were above 90 percent, led by tennis and gymnastics, which achieved 100 percent.

STAFF REPORTS