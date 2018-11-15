The Gophers women’s soccer team, which will play at UCLA in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 9:30 p.m. Friday, signed 10 players on Wednesday.

Five are from the metro area: Eva Bruer, Wayzata; Sadie Harper, Centennial; Megan Plaschko, Eagan; Lauren Roberts, Chanhassen, and Linnea Yacovella, East Ridge.

The others: Brittney Bentheimer, Oconomowoc, Wis.; Samantha Brady, Lindon, Utah; Katie Duong, Portland; Paige Elliott, Springboro, Ohio; and Keziah Inniss, San Diego.

“We have graduated several quality senior classes over the past few years, so it was important to bring in a little bit of everything,” Gophers coach Stefanie Golan said.

Truax, James boxing dates at Armory set

Osseo’s Caleb Truax will face Peter Quillin of Brooklyn at the Minneapolis Armory on April 13 in a nationally televised boxing match between former world middleweight champions, Premier Boxing Champions and Fox Sports announced on Tuesday.

Jamal James, a Minneapolis boxer ranked No. 3 in the world at welterweight by the World Boxing Association, will return to the Armory on Feb. 23 against an opponent to be named.

4 NSIC teams in same volleyball region

Four NSIC volleyball teams will play in a three-day NCAA Division II regional in Kearney, Neb., opening Thursday.

Minnesota Duluth (27-5), the No. 2 seed, plays No. 7 Central Missouri (25-7) at noon in the first match.

Northern State (26-4), the No. 6 seed, plays No. 3 Washburn (29-4) at 2:30 p.m. And then, in an intraconference clash, No. 4 Concordia (St. Paul) plays No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State at 5 p.m. Concordia’s Golden Bears have won nine national titles, seven in a row from 2008-14, and the past two.

Host Nebraska-Kearney (33-2) is the No. 1 seed and faces Harding (25-7) in the final game at 8 p.m.

U men’s golf team signs two

Harrison Arnold, a native of Ascot, England, and Connor Glynn, of Waconia High School, signed with the Gophers men’s golf team.