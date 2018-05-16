Brock Stull had a lot of options to play at the Power Five level for his senior year, but he chose to follow the path of a former teammate from Wisconsin-Milwaukee to Minnesota.

Stull's commitment Tuesday to play for the Gophers could be the missing piece for helping them bounce back from a 15-17 season. Two seasons ago, former UW-Milwaukee guard Akeem Springs' impact in one season with the Gophers led to the first NCAA tournament under Richard Pitino.

Stull, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard, averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shot 37.9 percent from three-point range for the Panthers as a junior last season. As a graduate transfer like Springs, Stull can play immediately but has only one year to make his presence felt.

The Rockford, Ill. native made his decision while visiting the U campus Tuesday. Stull, who received interest from Xavier, Virginia, North Carolina State and Butler, gets to play again for his former Milwaukee coach Rob Jeter, one of Minnesota's new assistants.

Stull said getting to play in the Big Ten was “very special” for him having grown up in Illinois.

“Being a Midwest kid, it’s all you want to do and for a really good team,” Stull told the Star Tribune. “(It was) nice to get to spend time with those guys and get reunited with Jeter.”

Springs, who played with Stull and for Jeter at Milwaukee, shared a leadership role with All-Big Ten guard Nate Mason for a team that went from eight to 24 wins in 2016-17. Stull could fill a similar role to aide point guard Isaiah Washington next season, adding to depth in the backcourt with returnees Amir Coffey and Dupree McBrayer.

"I think having a guy who has been through it could absolutely help," Springs said. "Somebody to take the pressure off Isaiah. This will be the first year without Nate Mason. That’s going to be tough. No matter what happens it’s going to be tough. Especially during the summer, it’s going to be tough not having Nate Mason there. But (a grad transfer) takes pressure off some of the young guys, because you don’t have to develop right now. You can take your time and develop."

The Gophers put the finishing touches on a loaded 2018 recruiting class, which includes high school seniors Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Omersa and Gabe Kalschuer, along with transfers Marcus Carr and Payton Willis.

Willis, a 6-4 guard with two years remaining after transferring from Vanderbilt, will sit out the 2018-19 season. Carr, a 6-2 guard and three-year transfer from Pittsburgh, will try to be cleared by the NCAA to play next season.