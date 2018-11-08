Pump and spray equipment maker Graco Inc. next year will more than double the size of the company's David A. Koch Center in Rogers, the largest construction project in the city's history.

The project — designed by RSP Architects and being built by Mortenson Construction — will expand manufacturing and training, as well as creating better space to connect with customers and product distributors, Graco said on Thursday.

The plan calls for adding 480,000 square feet to Graco's existing 316,000 square foot building, which currently houses manufacturing, office and product development operations.

Construction will start later this month and finish by the end of 2019. About 84 new workers will be hired for the site over four years. There are more than 450 workers at the current center.

In addition to the David A. Koch Center, Graco also has a distribution facility in Rogers with 160 employees.

The Koch Center expansion is the latest growth move for Minneapolis-based Graco, which is well known for making auto paint sprayers, industrial pumping systems used by food giants, and foam sprayers regularly used to insulate homes and offices.

"Our growth is allowing us to build this world-class facility," said Dale Johnson, president of Graco's Worldwide Contractor Equipment Division. "Upon completion of the project, we will be opening the doors to our state-of-the-art training center for distributors and customers from around the globe."

Johnson thanked the city of Rogers for its help in approving the project.

In a statement, Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli said the city is excited for both the development and jobs.

"Council and staff have worked hard alongside Graco to help make the project a reality. It will represent the single largest construction project in our city's history in both size and value," he said. "We are proud Graco has chosen to expand and invest in Rogers, and we look forward to the partnership with Graco for many years to come."

Last month, Graco reported that nine-month sales jumped 13 percent to $1.25 billion and that nine month profits jumped 24 percent to $267 million. The company reiterated its annual forecast, saying that full year sales should rise in the mid-to-high single digits. Graco ended 2017 with $1.47 billion in sales.

"With the exception of [Europe and the Middle East] underlying demand in our key end markets and geographies remains solid," CEO Patrick McHale said after the earnings release. "While we expect to face headwinds from tariffs, material costs and currency translation in the fourth quarter, we still believe we are well positioned to deliver another year of record sales and earnings in 2018."