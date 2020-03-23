Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday a ban on new eviction proceedings to prevent Minnesota landlords from removing people from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said in a news conference call from self-imposed quarantine that landlords and financial institutions cannot start eviction proceedings during the state's peacetime emergency for the virus. Walz said halting evictions was necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus and it would be "not only personally cruel, but counterproductive to what we're trying to do" if people did not have a home to stay in.

"We're asking people to stay at home as much as possible. Having a stable home is going to be critical," Walz said. "Certainly we're asking people who are blessed enough or in a position enough to be able to make their rent and mortgage payment to continue to do so, obviously."

The executive order would only allow evictions in cases where a tenant seriously endangers the safety of other residents or violates other laws like bringing in controlled substances or using or possessing firearms unlawfully.

The order says "nothing in this Executive Order relieves a tenant's obligation to pay rent."

The order also urges banks to avoid foreclosures and related evictions and discourages late fees for mortgage payments if there was a decrease in income or substantial medical expenses caused by the coronavirus.

More than 24 other states, counties, cities, and judicial districts nationwide have issued directives suspending evictions, according to the executive order. President Donald Trump also announced last week that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend all foreclosures and evictions until April 30.

Walz's order also comes less than two weeks after the Minnesota court system suspended some housing court proceedings as part of their change in operations due to the virus. Tenant rights advocates have pushed the courts and local sheriff departments to stop evictions amid the pandemic. They've pointed to the risk of large crowded courtrooms and hallways may cause more infections and that removing people from their homes when they need to be indoors puts them at risk.

Advocates have also pointed out that the pandemic has upended the state's workforce, with workers being laid off, losing wages or waiting for unemployment benefits, while closed schools and businesses have scrambled family routines and household budgets.

