First there was the state of emergency declaration canceling large gatherings. Then came public school closures, followed by bars, restaurants, movie theaters and other public spaces.

But there’s one tool Gov. Tim Walz says he’s not ready to use to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Minnesota — at least not yet.

The DFL governor said it’s not time to issue a “shelter in place” order, a dramatic measure already being deployed in a large swath of northern California and being considered in cities like New York. It’s an extreme form of social distancing, confining people inside their homes to slow the spread of the virus.

“I think what I would say to Minnesotans is: that toolbox that I told you I would open last Friday ... that is one of them in there,” Walz said. “Last Friday we didn’t think there would be any need to close schools. Last Saturday we didn’t think there would be any need to close bars. So that’s the speed of this.”

Walz said he’s been in communication with the Minnesota National Guard about their role, but so far they haven’t been deployed for response to COVID-19.

“Currently the Minnesota National Guard does not have imminent tasks related to prevention or response, but is in constant communication with the Governor’s staff and state agencies should we be needed for future support,” said Major General Jon Jensen, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General.

If deployed, a shelter in place order would be the state’s most drastic move yet to curtail the virus. The actions taken up until now have already disrupted Minnesotans’ normal way of life, crippling businesses and idling tens of thousands of workers. Nevertheless by Thursday Minnesota hit 89 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and public health officials said they believe community spreading is happening in every corner of the state.

Ryan Demmer, an associate professor in the epidemiology and community health division of the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health, said there’s never been a widespread shutdown of public life in the U.S. during a pandemic, but extreme social distancing efforts in places like China went a long way in slowing the number of infections happening there.

“In the short run it’s one of our only tools. Staying away from people is going to be very powerful,” he said. “Social distancing, we know, is important and we should keep our options open moving forward with our eyes wide open and learn from experiences in other places. We should be watching what’s happening in San Francisco right now.”

Similar lockdowns have taken place in other countries, including Italy, Spain, France and China.

Officials from Portland to Boston are saying such a mandate could be needed in the future. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently told residents to prepare for an order, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who would need to approve such a measure, has rejected the idea. Similarly, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has said it’s not time for a shelter in place order, despite the urging of some. The Seattle area has been the epicenter of the initial outbreak in the U.S.

Shelter in place orders issued in northern California counties ask millions of residents to stay in their homes until at least April 7 except for “essential needs” like grocery shopping, exercise and care for family members. Certain employees, such as health care and government workers, are also allowed to go to their jobs. But gatherings are barred, and law enforcement is asked to step in and enforce the order if necessary. So far, that’s meant minor fines for people or businesses who are not in compliance.

If ordered, an edict to stay home would likely face intense scrutiny from Senate Republicans, some of whom have already questioned the governor’s authority to shutter bars and restaurants and change unemployment rules. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said he believes Walz’s move to eliminate waiting periods for out-of-work Minnesotans seeking unemployment insurance “does not appear to pass constitutional standards.”

“While we understand the necessity of Governor Walz to lead in this time of crisis, that leadership should not be unilateral and unchecked,” Gazelka said.

But DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison said the governor is well within his legal powers to take sweeping actions under state law designed to protect Minnesotans in a peacetime emergency.

“My office and I are working closely with the governor and state agencies to ensure that every executive order during this peacetime emergency has a solid legal and constitutional basis,” Ellison said.

Staff writers Stephen Montemayor, Jessie Van Berkel and Torey Van Oot contributed to this report

