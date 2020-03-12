Gov. Tim Walz proposed a scaled-back supplemental budget Thursday that leaves $1.2 billion unspent, warning that state dollars should be used cautiously to expand the state’s reserves and for emergency response and preparation.

The spread of coronavirus forced the Democratic governor to pare down his initial spending plans. Walz signed off on an additional $21 million Tuesday to respond to the virus, and warned millions more might be needed to combat the spread.

Walz’s proposal, an adjustment to the more than $48 billion two-year budget set last year, would leave money on the state’s bottom line, he said.

“It puts us in a strong position for the COVID situation,” Walz said of his budget update.

Walz also plans to use some of the state’s projected $1.5 billion budget surplus for natural disaster preparation, preventing farm accidents, transit safety, emergency shelter and a number of other priorities. He said there are things he has wanted his whole career that he has had to leave out of the budget, including early childhood education spending. He said that’s a topic the Legislature will take up in the next budget year.

“I think it would be a mistake to not leave significant resources on the bottom line until we know exactly where this is going to go and exactly what happens with the economy,” Walz said Tuesday. He said the coronavirus outbreak has fortified the administration’s “conservative and responsible” approach to spending down part of the projected surplus.

Walz first warned last month that the state should be spending carefully even after budget officials predicted that Minnesota’s surplus would be slightly larger than the $1.3 billion they previously anticipated. Walz said at the time that he wanted to shore up the reserves and focus any additional dollars on early childhood education, disaster relief, insulin access, farmer safety and coronavirus response.

Senate Republicans and House Democrats previously highlighted differing priorities for the state’s expected surplus, but their exact spending plans have yet to be released. They will also likely adjust their proposals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, has said she wants to devote surplus dollars to young Minnesotans by expanding early education opportunities, child care and helping kids afford school lunches.

Republicans countered that Minnesotans should “get your billion back” and proposed a variety of tax cuts, including ending the Social Security income tax and reducing the lowest tax rate.

Star Tribune staff writer Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.