Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he wants to spend more than $300 million to replace aging infrastructure and upgrade water treatment facilities across the state.

To underscore the need, Walz stepped into a metal basket Friday wearing a yellow hard hat and a safety harness and was lowered down a 90-foot shaft for a tour of Minneapolis stormwater tunnels.

The $300 million proposal is part of a $2 billion borrowing package Walz is rolling out over several days, expected to be the focus of much of the upcoming legislative session.

After arriving in the cavernous and mostly empty tunnel, the governor learned firsthand what Minneapolis officials deal with when it comes to clearing the streets of stormwater.

The tour was taken at a time of year when the tunnel is generally safe to visit. Spring rains can fill the tunnel to its ceiling, city officials said.

It’s a piece of the city that taxpayers rely on but rarely or never see, said Walz. So much of water infrastructure is “out of sight, out of mind,” he said.

Sewer maintenance supervisor Sean Oberg showed Minneapolis Director of Public Works Robin Hutcheson and Gov. Tim Walz around a storm tunnel in northeast Minneapolis Friday.

“There’s been generations of investment in infrastructure,” he said. “This stuff is 100 years old in many cases. It’s not going to get cheaper to do it. We’re in a position in the state where we have the capacity to do it and these are the things that each generation needs to invest in.

“I think that’s why it’s important to get out here, see these projects firsthand, put that information out to the public so they understand.”

Minneapolis officials said some of the aging stormwater tunnel system leaks, creating washed out areas or voids that destabilize the soil beneath the city. Other tunnels are too small to handle the record-setting rainfalls the city has experienced in recent years, causing high pressure within the tunnels that can pop manhole covers or flood streets.

Walz said he tries to relate the need to typical home repairs. No one likes to fix their roof or replace their windows but eventually it has to be done, he said.

“Those are investments that bring value back into your house. Same thing with the state: if we don’t keep our infrastructure up, it reduces our capacity,” Walz said.

The governor said the goal is to help cities, particularly smaller communities in greater Minnesota, with costly upgrades to water systems needed to clean pollutants from their water without causing soaring utility bills.

Walz has said the costs for all of his proposed projects could approach $2 billion, paid for mostly through state borrowing. Republicans have generally opposed spending anywhere near that much.

Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, who chairs the Senate’s capital investment committee, said there are “many projects that are worthy of consideration, but we also need to be responsible for what we borrow. It’s not just free money.”

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said he prefers a figure somewhat lower than $1 billion.

“I’m more comfortable with those kinds of numbers than $2 billion,” he said.

Asked what he had learned on his tour of a newly-repaired tunnel under Hennepin Avenue in southeast Minneapolis, Walz said he saw how a weakness in one part of the stormwater system can undermine the rest.

“The biggest thing is listening to the systemwide strain that’s put on them when they don’t have the capacity,” he said. “The visible result for the citizens is when a manhole cover pops up on the street, but what they’re not seeing down here is holes that are creating voids in the soil, potential sinkholes, collapse of these tunnels, more streets close. For me it’s pretty interesting to see the interconnectedness of this entire 16-mile system.”