Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday earmarking an additional $21 million for the state’s coronavirus response, as state and federal lawmakers grappled with how to contain the virus and provide economic relief for employers and workers in the weeks and months ahead.

The Democratic governor praised state health officials and lawmakers for quick action following Minnesota’s first two known cases. The cash infusion, which brings the total available for the state’s public health response to $25 million, will allow the Minnesota Department of Public health to increase disease monitoring, testing and public outreach for the next year. Officials in Ramsey County said they plan to immediately hire four new public health workers.

Officials say the spending measure, which passed both chambers Monday, is likely just the first step in the state’s response. Additional bills began working their way through the Capitol Tuesday, including a measure before the House health committee that would allow the governor to make a “peacetime declaration of emergency for a public health emergency.” Another bill would establish a loan program to help health care providers that can’t afford preparation measures and increased patient loads. Lawmakers are also reviewing potential responses related to schools and colleges.

One of the biggest questions is what if anything to do for employers and workers reeling from the ongoing economic fallout and the likelihood that more workers will face self-quarantine orders as the virus spreads. Public officials are already urging anyone who is sick to stay home from work and school. People who have been exposed to the virus are asked to limit contact with the others, with the length of isolation dependent on the extent of contact with an infected person. Authorities also are also asking the public to prepare for possible voluntary quarantines by stocking up on enough food, medicine and basic provisions to remain at home for up to 14 days, which is how long it can take for symptoms would show up after infection.

The governor and some top DFL lawmakers say state action may be needed to help workers who do not have paid time off. “A lot of our larger employers do have paid safe and sick time that allows for people to stay home, smaller employers do not,” Walz said Monday. “I can’t imagine if you asked someone to go unpaid for 14 days and stay home.”

President Donald Trump also has pledged to pursue “very substantial relief” at the federal level, including a payroll tax cut and assistance for hourly workers who need to stay home.

State legislation to require paid sick time for all workers has faced opposition from the GOP-controlled Senate and large business groups, with critics raising concerns about a one-size-fits-all approach being too costly and burdensome for businesses. In the absence of broader support, DFL lawmakers are calling for short-term fixes aimed at alleviating financial strain for those following social isolation guidance.

“If everyone had sick time paid, that would be a terrific response, unfortunately, that’s not the case,” said Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley. “Obviously there’s a broader, longer-term discussion about earned sick and safe time, but in the immediate time, for purposes of disease management, we have to make sure that we’re not undermining our public health by people being forced to come to work.”

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, acknowledged that self-quarantines for illness or potential exposure could become a “tough situation.” But he said while he’ll listen to concerns, he doesn’t think action on financial assistance or more sick time for such cases is needed at this point.

“There were some questions about what do we do when people are sick,” he said. “What do we do when people are sick with the flu? Right now, if that’s the case you typically have sick time from your work. You can use your days off. So I don’t think we really need to change anything for this.”

Star Tribune staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.