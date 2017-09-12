Gov. Mark Dayton said Tuesday that any offer to lure Amazon to Minnesota using state tax dollars would be “restrained” given the importance of local companies Target and Best Buy, which are both competitors to the online retailer.

Calling Target and Best Buy “two of our major, important companies,” Dayton noted that it could be a tough sell to hand “tax dollars and special incentives” to Amazon that those two, homegrown companies don’t receive.

The DFL governor said he called the CEOs of Target and Best Buy last week to assuage any anxieties about Minnesota’s recruiting effort, which kicked into gear when Seattle-based Amazon announced it is looking for a second North American headquarters.

“I did call Target and Best Buy CEOs on my own initiative and wanted them to know they are very important companies and major employers,” Dayton said. Both companies expressed concern about using tax dollars from their companies and workers to attract a competitor to Minnesota, Dayton said.

Dayton, who has tasked his Department of Employment and Economic Development with assembling a proposal for Amazon, said no determinations about financial inducements have been made. He said Minnesota would be an attractive landing spot for Amazon in any case.

“We think we have a strong case to make because the first and foremost consideration is the quality of the people they would be able to hire,” he said.