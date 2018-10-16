Gov. Mark Dayton successfully completed a follow-up operation on his back Monday, done to further strengthen the fusion in his lower back that was performed in surgery Friday.

His doctors were "pleased with the outcome of [Monday's] surgery," according to a statement issued by the governor's office.

Dayton was said to be conscious and resting comfortably at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He was expected to remain there for a few days.

Monday's surgery will provide more support for his vertebrae and help ensure the long-term stability of his back and legs, according to the governor's office.

"I am following the advice of my doctor, who believes that Friday's surgery has alleviated the compression on my nerves, which will greatly improve my leg strength and balance," said Dayton, 71, in the statement. "This additional procedure [Monday] will ensure my fusion heals completely.

"Improving both of these conditions, for the long term, will help me enjoy playing with my grandchildren for years to come."

The surgeries were similar to ones Dayton underwent in 2012 and 2015, and were the latest in a series of health complications the second-term governor has endured in recent years.

"It's … mostly on a different area of the spine but also on one area that did not heal properly after the last surgery," said Dr. Jeremy Fogelson, the Mayo surgeon who has performed all the operations. "It is not common for patients with this condition to need multiple procedures, but it does happen in a small percentage of patients."

In 2017, Dayton was said to be dehydrated when he fainted during his State of the State speech in the House chamber. The next day, he announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was successfully treated at Mayo.

In recent years Dayton, who walks with a cane, has frequently worked and held official meetings at the governor's residence on Summit Avenue.