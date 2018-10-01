Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Oct. 1-7, 2018 Minnesota Manufacturing Week.

During the week – and throughout the month – manufacturers across the state will open their doors to students and the public for tours and talks about the skills required and the lucrative job opportunities within the industry.

In proclaiming the official week, Dayton said that the "economic impact manufacturing has on the economy is hard to overstate." Manufacturing represents one in nine jobs, supports a payroll of $21 billion; and contributed over $49.2 billion to the state's economy last year, he noted.

Factories' efforts to attract more workers have been challenged of late as fewer students prepare to snatch factory jobs than in past decades. To help change that, many firms created apprenticeships and now partner with community and technical colleges. Some increased starting wages and benefits to recruit more job applicants. Most are rolling out the red carpet during Manufacturing Week and Manufacturing Month to showcase their clean and high tech work environments.

Minnesota firms such as Proto Labs, Uponor, Cambria, Modern Tool, Dotson Iron Castings, Jones Metal Products, Michael Foods and others will host plant tours this month. For dates and times, see:http://www.tourofmanufacturingmn.com/find-an-event/.

"Manufacturing plays a critical role in the growth of Minnesota's economy, providing access to high-quality, high wage jobs," said Shawntera Hardy, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.