Wolves center Gorgui Dieng was named the recipient of the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work providing health care and combating hunger in his native Senegal.

The award, presented by Kaiser Permanente, goes to a player for charity work done from the end of the regular season to the start of the new season.

“I appreciate that the league appreciates the work I’m doing back home,” Dieng said. “I’m thankful to get this award.’’

Dieng worked with the Minneapolis-based nonprofit Matter to hold a fundraiser in April to assist in his efforts to provide better medical care and help teach the latest farming techniques in Senegal.

Dieng sent 300,000 IV bags to Senegal and visited a neonatal hospital that benefited from his donations.

Karl-Anthony Towns said this award, in his opinion, is the most important given by the league.

“This man has built something that, when he’s in the dirt and his kids are running around, and his kids are growing their kids, that hospital will still be there, saving lives,” Towns said.