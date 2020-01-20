The 11th-ranked Gophers wrestling team lost to Michigan 22-15 on Sunday before an announced 2,764 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The much-anticipated match between the top two heavyweights in the country, the Gophers’ Gable Steveson and the Wolverines’ Mason Parris, never happened as Steveson did not wrestle. He also did not compete in Friday’s Gophers victory at Michigan State.

Steveson (6-0) took over the No. 1 ranking last week following a season-ending injury to Penn State’s Anthony Cassar.

The second-ranked Parris instead wrestled Garrett Joles and pinned the redshirt freshman to improve to 19-0 on the season.

Victories by Bailee O’Reilly at 165 pounds and Michigan native Devin Skatzka at 174 turned a 6-3 Gophers deficit into a 12-6 lead at intermission, but Minnesota (7-4, 2-1 Big Ten) was outscored 16-3 the rest of the way.

Fifth-year senior Jackson Striggow, who went to Orono High School, won a key swing match at 197 pounds for the Wolverines (4-2, 3-0).

Whitecaps score 13 goals in series sweep

Allie Thunstrom had two goals and an assist and Jonna Curtis had a goal and two assists to lead the Whitecaps to a 7-0 victory over the Connecticut Whale at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

The victory was the fourth in a row for the Whitecaps (12-4-2), who beat Connecticut 6-1 on Saturday.

Amanda Leveille became just the second goaltender in NWHL history with three shutouts in one season.

Curtis and Amanda Boulier both had six-point weekends with two goals and four assists each.

U women lose close one in tennis

River Hart lost to Anya Lamoreaux 3-6, 6-7, 6-1 in the final — and decisive — singles match, giving Utah a 4-3 victory over the Gophers women’s tennis team in Missoula, Mont. The Gophers (1-1) picked up all of their points in singles play with victories by Cammy Frei, Dalila Said and Ekin Ercetin. That trio also went 3-0 in Saturday’s 6-1 victory over Montana. Utah is 5-0.

Auggies women’s wrestlers win at home

The Augsburg women’s wrestling team posted a 30-12 victory over Wisconsin-Stevens Point in its first-ever home dual meet.

In the opening match, top-ranked 109-pounder Emily Shilson improved to 6-0 with a 10-0 technical fall against Alice Todryk. The match lasted less than 30 seconds.

The Auggies improved to 4-2 and will be in action next at the WCWA national championships Feb. 7-8 in Marietta, Ga.

Augsburg loses in women’s basketball

Gustavus defeated Augsburg 75-64 in a women’s college basketball game in St. Peter, creating a three-way tie for second place in the MIAC. The Gusties, Auggies and St. Thomas are all 12-3 overall and 8-2 in the conference, two games behind unbeaten Bethel. The game between Gustavus and Augsburg was delayed a day because of poor weather.