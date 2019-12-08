Brayton Lee of the Gophers defeated Ohio State freshman Sammy Sasso 6-4 on Saturday to win the 149-pound title in the prestigious Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Lee, a redshirt freshman from Brownsburg, Ind., won five matches in the two-day tournament.

Lee's teammate Mitch McKee, a senior from St. Michael, lost to top-ranked Luke Pletcher, a Buckeyes senior, 10-6 in the 141-pound final. As a team, Minnesota finished seventh with 79.5 points; Nebraska won the team title with 118.

Concordia falls in 5 sets

After leading 2-1 in sets, Concordia (St. Paul) lost to Nebraska-Kearney 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13 on its home floor in the championship match of the Division II Central Region volleyball tournament.

Jasmine Mulvihill and Erin Fallert had 19 kills apiece for the Golden Bears (27-8). Julianne Jackson had 22 for the Antelopes (36-0).

Etc.

• Former Gophers Terrin Vavra and Eli Wilson were named MiLB Organization All-Stars, as announced by Minor League Baseball. Vavra is a shortstop in the Colorado Rockies organization, while Wilson is a catcher within the Pittsburgh Pirates system.

• The South team defeated the North 13-3 in the Minnesota Football Showcase at U. S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

• After leading the St. Thomas women's soccer team to a fifth-place national finish and a repeat MIAC championship, Tommies coach Sheila McGill and her assistants were named the North Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the U.S. Soccer Coaches Association.

• Junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi was named Hockey Commissioners Association's (HCA) national player of the month. He had six goals and 10 assists in nine games. Sophomore Dryden McKay of Minnesota State Mankato was named the HCA's national goaltender of the month. He was 7-1-1.

• Gophers freshman midfielder Katie Duong was added to the Under-20 U.S. women's national team for a pair of friendlies against Brazil and France this week in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

• Robyn Rohr, a St. Catherine alumnae, was named the softball coach at Brevard (N.C.) College, an NCAA Division III institution.