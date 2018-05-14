The No. 10 Gophers women’s track and field team finished with points in 15 of 21 events and won the program’s third outdoor Big Ten championship Conference Track & Field Championship on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind.

Minnesota had a seven-point lead over runner-up Purdue with two events remaining, 129-122, before Bethany Hasz and Megan Hasz picked up five key points by placing fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 5,000-meter run, which gave them an insurmountable lead entering the final event, the 1,600-meter relay. The Gophers placed 10th and finished the meet with 134 points, two more than Purdue, which won the 4x400.

Highlightring the third day of events were runner-up finished in the triple jump by Shanique Wright (a season-best 42 feet, 7½ inches) and the 4x100 relay team of Rachel Schow, Titania Markland, Emma Spagnola and Emerald Egwim, which clocked a school record of 44.22 seconds.

Markland and Egwim combined for nine points in the 400 meters. Markland ran a Minnesota record time of 51.40 for third place and Egwim took sixth in 52.0. Spagnola finished third in both hurdles events, clocking 13.29 in the 100 hurdles and breaking her own school record in the 400 hurdles at 56.79.

• The Gophers men placed seventh with 60 points, getting a third-place finish from Jonathan Webb in the 400 on the final day. Ohio State won with 109 points, with Indiana second at 88 and only five points separating the next four teams.