Taylor Heise’s goal at 1 minute, 31 seconds of the third period gave the No. 4 Gophers the lead and proved to be the winner in their 6-3 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon in WCHA women’s hockey.

After Heise’s goal made it 4-3, Minnesota (23-5-3, 15-5-2-1 WCHA) scored two more times in the period. Grace Zumwinkle got her second goal of the game and 20th of the season at 16:20 and Kippin Keller got an empty netter at 17:31. Zumwinkle also had an assist for a three-point game.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 after the second before the Gophers — just as they did in a 4-1 win in the series opener — pulled away in the third. Reece Hunt had all three goals for Bemidji State (14-15-3, 8-12-2) . She has four goals this season.

Sarah Potomak and Crystalyn Hengler had the other goals for Minneota.

Sydney Scobee stoppd 19 shots for the Gophers, Lauren Bench 20 for the Beavers.