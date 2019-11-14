The Gophers women’s basketball team learned a couple things in its 77-61 victory over Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Williams Arena Thursday afternoon:

The Gophers found out they can win a game without leading scorer Destiny Pitts taking a shot for the first three-plus quarters. And they can win when they shoot barely better than 34% for a basketball game.

Down two points at halftime, the Gophers (2-1) outscored the Panthers (1-2) 46-28 in the second half.

Four Gophers scored in double figures. Forward/center Taiye Bello (18 points, 11 rebounds) had her second straight double-double. Freshman guard Jasmine Powell had 16 points, guard Jasmine Brunson had 11 and Godiva Hubbard had 10.

Pitts, who entered the game averaging 17 points, didn’t take a shot through three quarters and finished with three points.

The Panthers were led by Alyssa Fischer (12 points) and Bre Cera (10).

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Taiye Bello (5) went up for a shot as Milwaukee Panthers forward Lizzie Odegard (45) defended in the first half.

The key run came to start the third quarter. Down two after the Panthers scored the final six points of the second quarter, the Gophers opened the second half with a 13-0 run to take a 44-33 lead on Hubbard’s basket. Hubbard scored seven points in that run, which included seven turnovers and 0-for-2 shooting by the Panthers. Indeed, Wisconsin-Milwaukee turned the ball over 10 times in the third quarter, which were turned into 13 points by Minnesota.

The Gophers continue their nonconference schedule with a home game against Arizona State at 3 p.m. Sunday.