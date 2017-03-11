– Freshman defenseman Patti Marshall scored a third-period goal, and Sidney Peters made 25 saves, as the Gophers defeated Minnesota-Duluth 1-0 Saturday afternoon in an NCAA quarterfinal at Amsoil Arena.

No. 5 Minnesota (26-7-5) avenged last week’s 2-1, double overtime loss to UMD in the WCHA semifinals. Bulldogs goalie Maddie Rooney made 62 saves in that game and made things extremely difficult again this time.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (25-7-5) were seeking their first trip to the Frozen Four since they won their most recent NCAA title in 2010.

UMD hit the goal post twice in the second period, and the Gophers hit one early in the third period as the game remained scoreless.

Finally, with about 12 minutes remaining, Marshall crashed the net while Kelly Pannek was stickhandling at the half-wall. Pannek sent a long pass, and Marshall was there, beating Rooney with a shot on the short side for her third goal of the season.

The Gophers, who have won four of the past five NCAA titles, including the past two, will face No. 2 Clarkson next Friday at the Frozen Four in St. Charles, Mo., with No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 4 Boston College meeting in the other NCAA semifinal.