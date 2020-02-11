The Gophers women’s basketball team’s three-game winning streak ran headlong into a wall of maize and blue Monday at Williams Arena Monday night.

In a 77-52 loss to a big, physical Michigan team, the Gophers — with the exception of exceptional freshman Jasmine Powell — struggled on offense from start to finish while Michigan dominated inside.

It was by almost any measure the Gophers’ worst loss of the season, one that dropped them to 15-9 overall, 5-8 in the Big Ten Conference. Michigan improved to 16-7, 7-5.

It was Minnesota’s biggest loss. The Wolverines shot 54.2 percent, the best by a Big Ten Conference opponent this season. Michigan outrebounded the Gophers 37-32, out-scored them in the paint 44-18 and 24-6 on points off turnovers.

Powell led the team with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting, with three rebounds and three assists. But she scored just three points after halftime and had seven of the Gophers’ 13 turnovers. The rest of the Gophers shot 13-for-43 (30.2 percent). Taiye Bello had 13 points. Junior Gadiva Hubbard, who entered the game needing nine points to reach 1,000, was held scoreless for the first time in her college career. Freshman Sara Scalia, who played despite injuring her right foot/ankle late in the Gophers’ win in Wisconsin, scored eight poins on 3-for-13 shooting.

The Wolverines were led by Naz Hillmon, who had 21 points and eight rebounds. Amy Dilk had 22 points. The two combined to shoot 18-for-29.