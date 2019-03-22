– The Gophers will be playing on the final day of the season.

Following a two-year absence from college hockey’s pinnacle game, Minnesota survived a low-scoring affair to defeat Cornell 2-0 and advance to its tenth national championship game since 2000.

The WCHA regular season champions will face the winner of the second Frozen Four semifinal between two-time defending champion Clarkson and top seed Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Nicole Schammel, who sat out as a transfer from Minnesota State during Minnesota’s championship run in 2015-16, proved to be a difference maker. Schammel scored her 16th goal of the season while sophomore goaltender Alex Gulstene stopped 16 shots for her third shutout this year.

It took nearly half the game and two posts on back-to-back shifts by Sarah Potomak and Gracie Ostertag for the maroon and gold team to find its scoring legs inside People’s United Center. Big Red senior goaltender Marlene Boissonnault entered the game giving up 1.66 goals per game and showed why during Minnesota’s first fifteen shots.

Cornell’s defense did the rest, blocking shots and getting in between passes. Minnesota had few first period chances from close range besides a Kelly Pannek shot on the opening shift and Sarah Potomak’s breakaway. Potomak had gotten around Boissonnault, who finished with 25 saves, but her shot hit the inside post and went out.

After a scoreless back-and-forth first period between the Frozen Four semifinalists, the Gophers did not allow Cornell a shot on goal for the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

The stretch of controlled play led to a pair of power plays, which saw Minnesota convert on the second with 7:51 remaining in the second period.

An Olivia Knowles shot from the point was redirected by Emily Oden. With the puck going directly to an open Schammel, the redshirt senior was able to roof it past Boissonnault to give Minnesota the opening goal for the first time in five games.

Gopher head coach Brad Frost gave sophomore Alex Gulstene the start in goal. Gulstene, who platooned with junior goaltender Sydney Scobee all season, sat during Minnesota’s 5-2 victory in place of Scobee.

Gulstene made the most of the opportunity, making the saves when Minnesota needed it the most. That includes a point-blank stop of Amy Curlew late in the first period and a big-time save on Big Red captain Kristin O’Neill in the third period as unseeded Cornell, which upset third seed Northeastern to advance to this weekend’s Frozen Four, looked to get the tying goal.

Cornell had a power play opportunity late in regulation, but Minnesota was able to kill the Taylor Wente penalty. Potomak added an empty-net goal with 32.4 seconds remaining, shooting the puck from her blue line and joining her teammates on the bench to celebrate.

