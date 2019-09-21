The No. 2-ranked Gophers women's hockey team will open its season by playing the Toronto Junior Aeros at noon Saturday at Ridder Arena in the first of two home exhibition games this weekend.

The Aeros, who played Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault late Friday night, are 7-1-2 and have allowed more than two goals in only one game.

In their second exhibition, the Gophers, who return 18 players from last season's NCAA tournament runner-up, will face the Minnesota Whitecaps, the 2019 NWHL Isobel Cup champions, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Gophers, who return over 70% of their scoring, will be led by three forwards who had more than 30 points last season: Grace Zumwinkle, Taylor Heise and Amy Potomak.

U to scrimmage Iowa St.

Practice officially opens for the Gophers men's basketball team Tuesday. The first true test against an opponent will be on Oct. 19 when the Gophers travel to Iowa State for a scrimmage, sources told the Star Tribune on Friday.

The Gophers' lone exhibition game open to the public will be vs. Southwest Minnesota State at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Williams Arena.

Marcus Fuller

Etc.

• The visiting Gophers women's soccer team lost 2-0 to No. 13 Rutgers in their Big Ten opener. The Scarlet Knights (7-0-1) scored in the 16th and 21st minutes. Minnesota's record fell to 1-6-2.

• The Gophers women's tennis team opened its season with its players going a combined 16-0 on the first day of the Gopher Invitational at the Baseline Tennis Center.

• Lynx players Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier were named to USA Basketball's AmeriCup women's team after a three-day camp in Miami. The 10-team FIBA AmeriCup will be held Sept. 22-29 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

• Clemson defeated Oral Roberts 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 in the second match of the Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion. The No. 7 Gophers (5-2) will play Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Saturday in the round robin's final match.