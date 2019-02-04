There was a time when they held down the spot consistently, but the Gophers women's hockey team has moved back into the No. 1 spot for the first time during the regular season since 2015.

Minnesota 's split with UMD over the weekend was enough to move the team past Wisconsin from No. 2 to No. 1 in the USCHO rankings. The Gophers are 25-4-1 this season and received 10 of 15 first-place votes, with Wisconsin getting the other five.

The Badgers split games over the weekend with Bemidji State.

Minnesota and Wisconsin (24-4-0) have played four times this season with each side having won twice.

Ohio State (17-11-0) at No. 9 is the only other ranked team not from the East Coast. The full poll is here.

The Gophers have won six national titles, including four in a five-season stretch from 2011-16.