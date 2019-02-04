Nicole Schammel broke a tie with 3 minutes, 23 seconds remaining and Taylor Wente added an empty-net goal that gave the second-ranked Gophers a 5-3 victory and series split with Minnesota Duluth on Sunday afternoon at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota improved to 25-4-1, 15-4-1-0 WCHA, after falling 3-2 in Saturday’s series opener.

“I loved the response from our team after losing in overtime yesterday,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “To come out and get three goals in the third period to break the 2-2 tie and come away with three points was huge. Duluth is a very good team, and they are playing really well right now. We had to fight for everything we got.”

Minnesota Duluth (12-12-2-2, 8-8-2-2) got a goal and two assists from freshman Gabbie Hughes, who has scored a goal in all five games against the Gophers this season. Maddie Rooney made 39 saves as the Gophers outshot UMD 44-29.

