The Gophers women’s hockey team will open its regular season at home against Colgate on Sept. 27.

The team, which finished as the NCAA runner-up last season, revealed its 33-game schedule Monday, along with three exhibitions. The third exhibition comes Nov. 5 against Hamline, coached by former Gophers great Natalie Darwitz.

The schedule also includes an outdoor game vs. Ohio State on Jan. 18 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

• The St. Paul Saints’ Brady Shoemaker was named the American Association player of the week after hitting 10-for-21 with two home runs and six RBI. … The Saints’ home game vs. Lincoln on Monday night was suspended in the fourth inning with no score and will resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• The Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association named Mounds View’s Scott Sundstrom (Class 2A) and Mounds Park Academy’s Bryan Biever (1A) its Boys’ Coaches of the Year.

• St. John’s swimming and diving coach Reed Fujan announced his resignation after one season to pursue a Division I assistant coaching position.