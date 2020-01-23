Alex Gulstene, the top goalie on the Gophers women’s hockey team last season, has retired from the sport because of lingering concussion symptoms from an injury suffered earlier this season.

“My time as a hockey player at the University of Minnesota meant a lot to me,” the junior from Vancouver, British Columbia, said in a statement the team released Wednesday. “Going in, I didn’t know what to expect, but coming out, I definitely grew a family here. All of the support I’ve received throughout my injury and during my career here has been amazing.

“There were several factors that went into my decision to step away from hockey, but the importance of my personal health, including both my mental health and physical health, was the main deciding factor.”

Gulstene started Minnesota’s first game this season, making six saves in the first period of a 2-0 season-opening win over Colgate. She left the game after the first period and has not played since.

Last season she was 20-3 with a 1.69 goals-against average — second in the WCHA and fifth in the nation — and a .921 save percentage.

The No. 2 Gophers (20-2-3, 12-2-2 WCHA) have relied on senior Sydney Scobee, a backup last season, in the nets; she has started every game since the season opener.

Gulstene will remain a student at the university.

• Carl Fish, a 6-2, 209-pound defenseman in his second season with the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL, announced on Twitter he has committed to the Gophers. Fish, 20, played for St. Paul Johnson in high school. He has four goals and 16 assists in 24 games this season.

• Sophomore Joy Zhu of the Gophers was named the Big Ten diver of the week. She placed second on the 1-meter board and third on the 3-meter board in the Bruins Diving Invitational in Los Angeles.

• Gustavus junior hurdler Taylor Rooney was named the USTFCCCA Division III national athlete of the week. The junior from Andover ran a sub-8.1 seconds for the fourth time this season in the 60-meter hurdles to win the event in the Minnesota State Mankato Invitational.

• Senior forward Tanner Youngberg of Northwestern (St. Paul) was named to the D3hoops.com team of the week. He averaged 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds as the Eagles won twice last week.