No matter where they play, the Gophers women's hockey team has always beaten Minnesota State Mankato the past 10 years.

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Gophers defeated the Mavericks 4-0 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Game at the Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake. It was Minnesota's 46th consecutive win over its WCHA rival — although this was a nonconference game — going back to Nov. 14, 2009, when the teams tied 1-1.

Taylor Heise's 11th goal of the season, at 14 minutes, 19 seconds of the opening period, gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead and proved to be the winner. Sydney Scobee made 18 stops for the shutout, her fifth of the season. Abigail Levy stopped 22 shots for the Mavericks.

The Gophers (15-1-3) also got goals, all in the second period, from Madeline Wethington, Emily Oden and Amy Potomak. Catie Skaja had two assists.

MSU Mankato (7-10-2) has lost six of its past seven games.

News Services