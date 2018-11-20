7 p.m. vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff • Stream: BTN Plus; 96.7-FM

Game 4 forecast: Blowout warning

Preview: Arkansas-Pine Bluff created a schedule to give itself some early tough tests. The Golden Lions (0-2) lost badly on the road to Wichita State 76-39 and Oregon State 89-33. Now they face the Gophers, who are 3-0 in their first season under Lindsay Whalen. The Golden Lions, who went 8-21 last season, trailed Oregon State 48-10 at halftime in their most recent game. The Gophers played a tight one Saturday against San Diego, needing a rally in the fourth quarter for a 53-48 victory at Williams Arena.

Players to watch: Kenisha Bell scored 14 of her team-high 21 points in the second half for the Gophers on Saturday, and she added a season-high seven rebounds. She had an off night shooting, though, going 6-for-23 from the floor. … Taiye Bello has double-doubles in all three games; she had 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds vs. San Diego. On Monday, Bello was named to the Big Ten Honor Roll for her strong week.

Numbers: The Gophers are 3-0 for the fourth consecutive year. They moved from No. 25 to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Staff reports