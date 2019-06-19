The Gophers women's basketball team will play at national power Notre Dame on Dec. 4 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge, it was announced Tuesday. The Irish lost to Baylor by one point in the NCAA title game last season after winning the national championship in 2017.

Eaves leaving St. Olaf to coach in AHL

Mike Eaves, the St. Olaf men's hockey coach the past three seasons, has accepted a job as the head coach of the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. Before coaching the Oles, Eaves was the Wisconsin coach for 14 seasons.

Etc.

•Jamie Quesnel of the Legends Club and Trent Peterson of Valleywood Golf Course won semifinal matches in the MGA Mid-Players' Championship at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson, Minn. Quesnel beat Joe Conzemius 1 up, Peterson beat Sammy Schmitz 3 and 2. In the Senior Players' Championship, Tom Whaley of Minneapolis Golf Club and Scott Hogan of Cannon Golf Club will meet in the final after easily winning their semifinal matches.

•Three golfers qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur from July 15-20 in Toledo, Ohio in a sectional qualifier at The Links at Northfork in Ramsey. Nathaniel Adams of Maple Grove was the medalist with a 69. Also advancing were Trey Fessler (70) of St. Michael, Minn., and Caleb VanArragon (71) of Blaine.

•In U.S. Girls' Junior Amateur qualifying at the same course, Leah Herzog of Red Wing was the medalist with a 71 and Isabella McCauley (72) of Inver Grove Heights was the other qualifier for the tournament, which will be held from July 22-27 in Stevens Point, Wis.

•Tyler Schmidt and Stephanie Garvis, both of Wayzata, were named the winners of the Hy Truman/Donald Goldberg and Hy Truman/Rae Kleinbaum Memorial Awards, respectively, by the Mercury Club. They will receive their awards, given annually to the outstanding senior Jewish scholar-athletes in the Minneapolis area, on Sunday at The Medina Golf and Country Club. Schmidt was a four-time qualifier for the Junior Olympic Gymnastics National Meet. He will compete in college at Illinois. Garvis was a three-year goalie for the Trojans girls hockey team. She will play for Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

•Tiffanie Yabut, an Omaha native who played for Missouri Western through the 2017-18 school year, was named coach of the Winona State women's golf team.

•Nat Wagner was named the Minot State softball coach. He was an assistant coach at Augustana (S.D.).

News Services