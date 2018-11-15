– Four players scored in double figures as the No. 25 Gophers women’s basketball team easily beat Xavier 73-53 on Wednesday night in its first road game of the season before an announced crowd of 831.

Kenisha Bell led Minnesota (2-0) with 18 points, Destiny Pitts had 14, Jasmine Brunson 13 and Taiye Bello 11.

Bello, a 6-2 junior forward from Southfield, Mich., also tied a career high with 16 rebounds, seven on the offensive end.

It was her second double-double in as many games this season and the sixth of her career.

The only starter held in single digits was center Annalese Lamke. She had seven points, but she took only four shots and made three of them. She had a career-high 21 points in the Gophers’ season opener.

Tierra Floyd led the Musketeers (2-1) with 10 points.

The Gophers, sparked by a 14-2 run, took a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and were ahead 42-20 by halftime.

The lead grew to as much as 34 points in the second half.

Minnesota shot 49.2 percent from the field, Xavier 34.4 percent.

And behind Bello’s board work, the Gophers outrebounded the Musketeers 46-28.

Another huge difference was at the free throw line. Coach Lindsay Whalen’s team was 15-for-19, Xavier 3-for-12.

The Musketeers did have an edge in bench points (22-15) and committed fewer turnovers (16-18).

Last year the Gophers had to rally from an 11-point deficit to beat Xavier 74-62 at Williams Arena.

U signs five

The members of Whalen’s first recruiting class all signed letters of intent Wednesday.

The class is made up of guards Jasmine Powell, Detroit Country Day School, and Sara Scalia, Stillwater; post players Grace Cumming, Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt, and Klarke Sconiers, Christ the King (New York); and wing Justice Ross, Des Moines East.

Powell — a high school teammate of Gophers sophomore Destiny Pitts — is a four-star recruit who was ranked the 78th-best player in the class by ESPN.

The other recruits are all three-star recruits.

Sconiers is ranked 18th among post players. Scalia is ranked as the 56th-best guard in the country. Cumming is the 42nd-ranked post player in the country. Ross is the 33rd-ranked wing player.

“With four seniors graduating this spring, this class addresses some needs to our roster,’’ Whalen said in a news release, ‘’and adds some depth in both the guard and post positions.’’