Friday night at Williams Arena, in their Big Ten Conference opener against Wisconsin, the Gophers women’s basketball team made just 39.7 percent of their shots and turned the ball over 13 times.

And won, rather easily, in front of a crowd of 7,918.

Because, as it has been from the start of the season, the Gophers defense was unyielding. Stifling the Badgers nearly from start to finish, the Gophers improved to 12-0 in coach Lindsay Whalen’s first season with a 74-56 victory over the Badgers.

The reason? This is becoming something of a pattern this season. Defense. The Gophers have played it since opening night, and they played it again Friday. Minnesota defended the Badgers right out of the gym. Wisconsin shot just 21-for-60 (35.0 percent) and turned the ball over 20 times. That combination proved too much for the Badgers on the road.

The Gophers combination of Annalese Lamke and Taiye Bello out-played Wisconsin’s duo of Marsha Howard and Imani Lewis. Lamke scored 20 points, one off her season and career high. Bello scored nine points and pulled down 16 rebounds.

Senior guard Kenisha Bell shot just 7-for-26, but she scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and five assists. Destiny Pitts scored 13.

Gophers guard/forward Destiny Pitts hit a 3-pointer while being defended by Wisconsin forward Imani Lewis in the second quarter

Wisconsin did not have a player finish in double figures. Guard Suzanne Gilreath scored nine points.

The Gophers led by 10 mid-way through the third quarter when they finally got some run going. Reserve forward Palma Kaposi scored six points and reserve guard Mercedes Staples hit a three pointer in a 15-4 run to end the quarter that blew the game open. That put the Gophers up 21 entering the fourth quarter. It was, by far, too big a deficit for the Badgers to overcome against the Gophers defense.

The Gophers are off to their third start of 12-0 in program history.