1 p.m. vs. Penn State Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM

U shoots for 6th consecutive win

Gophers update: The Gophers enter the game having won five straight, the fifth a 65-45 victory at Purdue on Thursday, a game they finished by outscoring the Boilermakers 20-2 in the fourth quarter — holding Purdue to two free throws. The victory has brought them back to 7-7 in the Big Ten. After this game the Gophers play at first-place Maryland, at third-place Rutgers and vs. Michigan State. The Gophers have the third-best scoring defense in the league (58.4); they have kept their opponents to an average of 54 points per game in the current winning streak. Leading the way in the streak have been Kenisha Bell and Destiny Pitts. Bell has averaged 19.8 points during the streak, 27.1 points and nine rebounds in the past three. Pitts has averaged 19.6 points in the winning streak, scoring 48 points in the past two.

Penn State update: The Nittany Lions have lost five straight games and are in second-to-last place in the conference, having won just two road games all season. The Lions are last in the league in scoring defense (70.4), opponents’ field goal percentage (42.5) and shooting percentage (38.9). The Lions are led by Teniya Page, who is the first player in program history to top 2,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists. She is averaging 19.5 points per game, second in the conference.

Kent Youngblood