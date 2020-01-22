7 p.m. vs. Wisconsin • No TV, 96.7-FM

Win streak vs. Badgers at 13

Preview: The Gophers (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) ended a five-game losing streak with a victory at Purdue on Sunday. Wisconsin (9-9, 1-6), meanwhile, is on a four-game conference losing streak, most recently losing 85-78 to Iowa at home Sunday. The Gophers have won the past 13 games between the two teams, the second-longest streak by the Gophers against any opponent; Minnesota won 16 straight vs. Northwestern from February of 2000 through January of 2009.

Players to watch: Guard Sara Scalia earned freshman of the week honors in the Big Ten for the second time this season after posting her first career double-double vs. Iowa (18 points, 10 rebounds) and scoring 18 at Purdue. She has averaged 17.3 points in her past three games. Jr. G Gadiva Hubbard had 17 vs. Purdue and sr. G Jasmine Brunson had 13. Sr. F Taiye Bello had her eighth double-double vs. Purdue (10 points, 10 rebounds) and she leads the Big Ten in rebounding (9.5). Badgers Soph. F Imani Lewis is 10th in the Big Ten in scoring (14.7) and fourth in rebounding (8.7). Sr. F Abby Laszewski is second on the team in both scoring and rebounding (11.1, 6.7).

Numbers: The Gophers are third in scoring in the Big Ten (74.6) while the Badgers are 13th (64.6). The Gophers are also first in free throw percentage (76.3) and three-point shooting percentage (39.0).

KENT YOUNGBLOOD