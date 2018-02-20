GAME RECAP
Impact player
Brevin Pritzl, Wisconsin: The junior guard scored 20 points, including 6-for-9 from three-point range.
By the numbers
12-for-29 Wisconsin’s three-point shooting, including 7-for-14 in the first half.
14-4 The Badgers’ advantage in scoring over the Gophers in overtime.
15 Gophers sophomore Michael Hurt’s career-high points, including 10 in the first half. He went 2-for-2 from three-point range.
MARCUS FULLER
