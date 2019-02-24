– The second-ranked Gophers responded with four unanswered goals after giving up a score 38 seconds in and beat Bemidji State 4-3 for a sweep of their season-ending WCHA women’s hockey series.

The victory, paired with Wisconsin’s tie with Ohio State, also clinched the WCHA championship and top seed in the conference tournament.

“I’m just so excited for our team and our program to be WCHA regular-season champions,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “It was a battle to the end, but our team fought and clawed and did what they needed to do, showed great grit and character.”

Grace Zumwinkle pulled the Gophers (29-4-1, 19-4-1) even at 3 minutes, 27 seconds of the first period, after Beavers junior Abby Halluska scored in the first minute. The Gophers then took control when Emily Oden and Taylor Heise scored 13 seconds apart in the second period for a 3-1 lead.

It was 4-1 after Amy Potomak scored at 5:47 of the third, but the lead was back to two when Haley Mack scored for the Beavers 2:32 later. Halluska’s second goal of the game made it 4-3 with 1:53 left.

News services