Good evening from 3M Arena at Mariucci for tonight’s Gophers-Ohio State game (8 p.m., BTN). The Gophers will try to solidify their hold on a top-four spot in the Big Ten standings, and with it would come home-ice advantage in the best-of-three conference quarterfinals. Minnesota is in fourth place, one point ahead of Wisconsin and three behind third-place Michigan. Ohio State is in second, eight points up on the Gophers.
The Gophers will be without senior left winger Leon Bristedt because of an illness. He missed practice time this week but could return for Saturday afternoon’s series finale. Rem Pitlick will take Bristedt’s place on Casey Mittelstadt’s line. Ryan Norman joins the lineup for the first time since Jan. 13 vs. Michigan and will be at left wing on Mike Szmatula’s line. Joey Maroney, who last played Dec. 9 at Ohio State, will be at left wing on Darian Romanko’s line. Tyler Nanne is paired with Steve Johnson on defense.
Here are the line charts for tonight’s game:
GOPHERS (18-3-1, 9-10-1-1 Big Ten)
Rem Pitlick-Casey Mittelstadt-Brannon McManus
Brent Gates Jr.-Tommy Novak-Tyler Sheehy
Ryan Norman-Mike Szmatula-Scott Reedy
Joey Maroney-Darian Romanko-Jack Ramsey
Ryan Lindgren-Jack Sadek
Steve Johnson-Tyler Nanne
Ryan Zuhlsdorf-Jack Glover
Mat Robson in goal
OHIO STATE (19-7-4, 12-7-1 Big Ten)
Freddy Gerard-Matthew Weis-Tanner Laczynski
John Wiitala-Mason Jobst-Sam McCormick
Kevin Miller-Ronnie Hein-Christian Lampasso
Luke Stork-Brendon Kearney-Austin Pooley
Sasha Larocque-Wyat Ege
Gordi Myer-Matt Miller
Janik Moser-Matt Joyaux
Sean Romeo in goal
