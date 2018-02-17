Good evening from 3M Arena at Mariucci for tonight’s Gophers-Ohio State game (8 p.m., BTN). The Gophers will try to solidify their hold on a top-four spot in the Big Ten standings, and with it would come home-ice advantage in the best-of-three conference quarterfinals. Minnesota is in fourth place, one point ahead of Wisconsin and three behind third-place Michigan. Ohio State is in second, eight points up on the Gophers.

The Gophers will be without senior left winger Leon Bristedt because of an illness. He missed practice time this week but could return for Saturday afternoon’s series finale. Rem Pitlick will take Bristedt’s place on Casey Mittelstadt’s line. Ryan Norman joins the lineup for the first time since Jan. 13 vs. Michigan and will be at left wing on Mike Szmatula’s line. Joey Maroney, who last played Dec. 9 at Ohio State, will be at left wing on Darian Romanko’s line. Tyler Nanne is paired with Steve Johnson on defense.

Here are the line charts for tonight’s game:

GOPHERS (18-3-1, 9-10-1-1 Big Ten)

Rem Pitlick-Casey Mittelstadt-Brannon McManus

Brent Gates Jr.-Tommy Novak-Tyler Sheehy

Ryan Norman-Mike Szmatula-Scott Reedy

Joey Maroney-Darian Romanko-Jack Ramsey

Ryan Lindgren-Jack Sadek

Steve Johnson-Tyler Nanne

Ryan Zuhlsdorf-Jack Glover

Mat Robson in goal

OHIO STATE (19-7-4, 12-7-1 Big Ten)

Freddy Gerard-Matthew Weis-Tanner Laczynski

John Wiitala-Mason Jobst-Sam McCormick

Kevin Miller-Ronnie Hein-Christian Lampasso

Luke Stork-Brendon Kearney-Austin Pooley

Sasha Larocque-Wyat Ege

Gordi Myer-Matt Miller

Janik Moser-Matt Joyaux

Sean Romeo in goal