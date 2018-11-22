GAME RECAP

Impact player

Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers

The 6-foot-4 freshman from DeLaSalle hit the game-winning three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left. Kalscheur, who was swarmed by his teammates after the shot, finished with nine points, all in the second half.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Number of three-pointers made by Kalscheur this season, which leads the Gophers and ranks second in the Big Ten.

4 Double-doubles for Jordan Murphy in five games this season, including 18 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday.

MARCUS FULLER