GAME RECAP
Impact player
Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers
The 6-foot-4 freshman from DeLaSalle hit the game-winning three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left. Kalscheur, who was swarmed by his teammates after the shot, finished with nine points, all in the second half.
BY THE NUMBERS
18 Number of three-pointers made by Kalscheur this season, which leads the Gophers and ranks second in the Big Ten.
4 Double-doubles for Jordan Murphy in five games this season, including 18 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday.
MARCUS FULLER
