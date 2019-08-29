Minnesota opens the 2019 football season against South Dakota State, a top FCS team. Click below in-game stats, links to social media and highlights of our reporting leading up to the game.
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.
TV: FS1 | Radio: 107.9 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 78, XM 195
Star Tribune game highlights and photo blog
On Twitter: Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins | Marcus Fuller | Joe Christensen
2019 schedules and rosters: Gophers | South Dakota State
Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights