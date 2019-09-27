After winning their three nonconference games, the Gophers open the Big Ten football season Saturday afternoon at Purdue. Click here for everything you need for before and during the game..
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
Video and photo highlights, click here
Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.
TV: ESPN2 | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 83 and 136, XM 83 and 196
What to watch for? College football writer Megan Ryan tells you here.
Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins
Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @BoilerFootball
2019 stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Purdue
