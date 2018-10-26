The Hoosiers

Under second-year coach Tom Allen, the Hoosiers got off to a 3-0 start but have lost four of their five Big Ten games, with the only victory over lowly Rutgers. Indiana has been competitive — leading both Ohio State and Penn State before losing.

Player to watch

Hoosiers QB Peyton Ramsey, pictured, hasn’t been spectacular, but the third-year sophomore has been consistent. He has thrown 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Ramsey showed his potential with a 322-yard, three-TD performance against Ohio State.

Gophers offense vs. Hoosiers defense

Though the Gophers haven’t said if injured true freshman Zack Annexstad or redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan will start at QB, don’t be surprised if Morgan gets the nod. He passed for 214 yards and led three second-half TD drives against Nebraska. Advantage: Gophers

Indiana’s Whop Philyor (22) celebrates with Mike Majette after Philyor scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 35-21. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) ORG XMIT: INDC118

Gophers defense vs. Hoosiers offense

Indiana is averaging 23 points per game in Big Ten play, and look for that to increase against a Gophers team that is allowing 43.3 points and 503.8 yards in league games. Advantage: Indiana

Special teams

Behind Jacob Herbers and the coverage unit, the Gophers rank second in the Big Ten in net punting (41.3 yards), and Emmit Carpenter is 8-for-11 on field goals. Hoosiers kicker Logan Justus is 8-for-10 but hasn’t made a kick past 44 yards. Advantage: Gophers

Intangibles

The Hoosiers’ most likely path to bowl eligibility includes wins over the Gophers and Maryland, so they have that carrot dangling in front of them. For the Gophers, just getting into the W column in Big Ten play is the goal. Advantage: Indiana

RJ’S PREDICTION

INDIANA 38

GOPHERS 31

Until the Gophers defense shows it can at least slow a Big Ten opponent, it’s difficult to pick them to win.