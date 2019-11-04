– The No. 6 Gophers volleyball team won its sixth match in a row, defeating No. 16 Purdue 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Sunday at Holloway Gymnasium.

The Gophers are in the middle of playing five of six matches on the road. Their next home match is not until Nov. 14 against No. 4 Wisconsin.

The Gophers (17-3, 11-1) remain one game behind the first-place Badgers in the Big Ten. Wisconsin's 12-0 start in conference play is the best in program history. Nebraska and Penn State are two games back with four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Alexis Hart hit a stifling 46.7% against Purdue (15-6, 7-5) with 19 kills in 30 attempts. CC McGraw had a match-best 18 digs, and Bayley McMenimen had 27 assists. Adanna Rollins had a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs.

The Gophers swept the season series from the Boilermakers. Purdue had won four matches in a row.

After Purdue tied Sunday's nationally televised match with a commanding second-set victory, the Gophers won the third set by outhitting the Boilermakers 43.3% to 12.5%. Minnesota trailed 17-16 in the fourth set before going on a 7-1 run.

Ellie Husemann, a 6-3 freshman from Eagan, made her first collegiate start.

News services