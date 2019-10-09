The No. 6 Gophers volleyball team will play at No. 17 Illinois at 8 p.m. Wednesday (BTN).

Minnesota (10-2, 4-0 Big Ten) is on a nine-match winning streak and is tied for first in the conference with Michigan and Wisconsin. Stephanie Samedy of the Gophers ranks third in the conference in kills, averaging 4.2 per set, while Regan Pittman ranks fifth in blocks, 1.3 per set, and sixth in hitting, .397.

The Illini (8-5, 3-1) beat the Gophers 3-1 the last time Minnesota played at Huff Arena in November 2017.

U’s Flanagan second

Gophers junior Angus Flanagan finished in second place at the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Ala., one shot behind Parathakorn Suyasri of Colorado State.

At last week’s Macdonald Cup in New Haven, Conn., Flanagan shot a 2-under 68 to finish at 10-under 200 for the tournament — a personal best for 54 holes.

The native of Woking, England, opened with four birdies in the first six holes, and had five total, as he carded his eighth straight round under par.

Teammate Lincoln Johnson finished 11th with 2-under 208.

As a team, the Gophers placed fifth with a 2-under 838. BYU and Colorado State tied for the team title at 17-under-par.

Etc.

• Gophers senior Stefan Milicevic lost to Marius Frosa of Wichita State 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

• Senior Sydney Scobee of the Gophers was named the WCHA goaltender of the week for her play in the Gophers’ 6-0 and 7-1 road sweep over Minnesota State Mankato last weekend. She had a 16-save shutout in the first game and stopped all 19 shots faced over the first two periods in the second.

• The Gophers women’s cross country team is ranked No. 18 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association national coaches’ poll.

• Martin Luther’s offensive line of Derek Gulrud, Alecander Quist, Sam Boeder, Carrington Cunningham and Andrew Owczazak was named the D3football.com’s team of the week. The Knights rushed 75 times for a season-high 402 yards in a 27-6 win over St. Scholastica last week.