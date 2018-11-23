The Big Ten champion Gophers volleyball team is trying to complete a perfect conference season this weekend.

To do that, the Gophers will have to do something they last did in 2004: Win at Penn State.

The third-ranked Gophers (24-2, 18-0 Big Ten) visit the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions (22-6, 13-5) on Friday (7 p.m., BTN). Penn State leads the series 47-11, but the Gophers swept the Nittany Lions to open conference play Sept. 19.

That was the second victory in what is now a 19-game winning streak for the Gophers, who end the regular season at Rutgers on Saturday before Sunday’s NCAA selection show.

Penn State is 12-1 at home this season, the lone loss coming in five sets to Purdue.

The Gophers have lost their past 12 visits to State College. The last time they won there was in 2004, which was also the last time they advanced to the NCAA championship game.

Women’s hockey at Windjammer Classic

The second-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team travels to Vermont for the Windjammer Classic, the first of three consecutive nonconference weekends.

The Gophers (11-2-1) play No. 8 St. Lawrence (8-5-1) on Friday, with Vermont (2-7-4) taking on Syracuse (4-8-1) in the second semifinal.

The Gophers are 10-1-1 all-time against St. Lawrence. This is the teams’ first meeting since January 2015.