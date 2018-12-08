The Gophers volleyball team lost to Oregon on Friday evening, 3 sets to 1, ending Minnesota’s season short of the 2018 Final Four to be held next weekend at Target Center.

Before Friday’s NCAA regional semifinal, Oregon senior Lindsey Vander Weide noted that the Ducks’ victory earlier this season came on a neutral court — and that she wasn’t worried at all about playing the rematch at Maturi Pavilion, where the Gophers were 61-2 since 2015.

“This is definitely going to be a lot different, playing on their home court,” she said. “But I think it’s just more fun, that there’s going to be a huge crowd, and (the Gophers) are going to have what they think is an advantage.”

That advantage melted away in the shocking 3-1 loss, as the second-seeded Gophers fell to the 15th-seeded Ducks 25-21, 39-41, 14-25, 24-26. Oregon will face Nebraska in Saturday’s regional final at the Pavilion, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

The Gophers lost a marathon second set that featured 26 ties, 11 lead changes, 57 kills and four challenged calls, failing to convert on eight set points. They sagged badly in the third as Oregon roared to a 10-2 lead, hitting .471 in the set as they repeatedly attacked the Gophers in the middle. The 14 points were the fewest by the Gophers in any set this season.

The Cornhuskers sailed through the semifinal, winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-23. They trailed 17-10 in the third set before mounting a big rally, closing out the match with five consecutive kills.

Gophers setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson was unable to block a hit by Oregon outside hitter Taylor Borup

Since the first Gophers-Oregon match at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge in California, the Gophers had rolled, while Oregon had been more inconsistent. The Ducks went 17-8 through the rest of the regular season and never again defeated a top-10 team.

They did play well on the road, with a 10-3 record. “I’m excited we’re on the road,” junior middle blocker Ronika Stone said. “Not a lot of teams would see this as an advantage, but we do.”

In their first match against Oregon — and a 3-1 loss at Stanford the following day — the Gophers started slowly, and their lineup still was in flux. They found their groove soon after, winning their next 19 games.

Samedy said the Gophers had strengthened many areas of their game. Their blocking and overall defense was more stout, and they had become better at shot selection and getting the ball to the right players. Those improvements were reflected in the Gophers’ balanced offensive attack and hitting percentage of .300, fifth-best in the country.

“There were a lot of errors on our side (in the first Oregon match),” Hart said. “We’ve just cleaned up everything.”

The Gophers dispatched the Ducks in the first set in their usual fashion: with balanced scoring and accurate hitting. They hit .465 and got three or more kills from each of their five big arms, with Hart’s six leading the way.

The set was tightly contested early, with the Ducks forcing the Gophers to scramble. A 7-1 run put the Gophers ahead 14-8, and they maintained the lead the rest of the way.

In the second set, Oregon picked apart the Gophers’ defense, finding success by placing kills in the middle of the floor and serving well. The Ducks led 19-15 before the Gophers won seven of the next nine points to take a 22-21 lead.

The set seesawed the rest of the way. The Gophers squandered eight set points, but they thought they had won on a Hart kill that would have given them a 39-37 edge. Oregon challenged the point, arguing that the ball had hit the floor before Hart got it over the net; the call was reversed, tying the score at 38.

The Gophers again had set point at 39-38, but the Ducks scored three consecutive points to take the set.

The Ducks controlled the third set the entire way, scoring the first five points and leading by as many as 10. The Gophers struggled to hit over the Oregon block and were vulnerable in the middle of the floor to a relentless Ducks attack. Oregon also foiled the Gophers’ big hitters, outdigging the Gophers 18-11 in the set.

The Gophers came out strong in the fourth set, winning the first four points. They led 13-9 when Oregon stormed back, using a 7-1 run to take a 16-14 lead. The Gophers regained the lead and were ahead 23-21, but the Ducks closed it out with a 7-2 run.