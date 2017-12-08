GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After back-to-back trips to the NCAA Final Four, Minnesota arrived in Gainesville looking to keep alive the streak of postseason success. But the best efforts of the underclassmen-laden Gophers wouldn’t be enough to overcome a disciplined performance from the University of Southern California.

In No. 7-seed Minnesota saw its season come to a close Friday in a three-set defeat in the NCAA Regional Semifinal as the Gophers fell 23-25, 26-28, 16-25, to the No. 10-seeded Trojans.

After dropping a tightly contested opening set, the Gophers emerged re-focused and looking to pull even with USC (25-9). But the Trojans, who have struggled with subpar defensive consistently this season, had made adjustments of their own. The teams traded leads until the the Trojans strung together successive kills to secure the set, keeping momentum on USC’s side heading into the third set.

USC led for the entirety of the third set to clinch the victory and secure a match-up Saturday with the regional host, No. 2-seed Florida (28-1).

With the loss, the Gophers (28-6) finished the season with a 6-1 record in games held at a neutral location.

Freshman Stephanie Samedy, a Clermont, Florida, native, led Minnesota with 13 kills on 37 swings. As a team, the Gophers finished the match hitting .221 to USC’s .256.

Alexis Hart provided 13 kills on 38 swings for the Gophers, consistently keeping the Minnesota offense afloat on out of system balls, while junior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson finished with 36 of the team’s 40 assists.

The Gophers outpaced the Trojans throughout the match in several critical aspects -- USC had 20 attack errors to 14 by the Gophers, while Minnesota had 11 team blocks to just nine by the opposition -- but it wouldn’t be enough to turn the tide and push the Gophers through to the next round.