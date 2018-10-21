ROLLING THROUGH A LOADED BIG TEN

The Gophers are a perfect 10-0 halfway through the Big Ten volleyball season, and half those victories have come against teams that were ranked in the top 10 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll at the time.

Sept. 19 at home: No. 7 Gophers 3, No. 4 Penn State 0

Sept. 26 at home: No. 6 Gophers 3, No. 5 Wisconsin 0

Oct. 6 on road: No. 5 Gophers 3, No. 3 Nebraska 1

Oct. 12 at home: No. 3 Gophers 3, No. 7 Illinois 0

Oct. 20 at home: No. 3 Gophers 3, No. 5 Nebraska 1

Matches vs. currently ranked teams the rest of season:

Oct. 27: at No. 13 Michigan

Oct. 31: at No. 9 Wisconsin

Nov. 10: vs. No. 17 Purdue

Nov. 23: at No. 4 Penn State