Before Saturday’s home opener, Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon warned that playing at Maturi Pavilion would not be a cure-all. If the Gophers were to beat seventh-ranked Florida, they were going to have to clean up the problems that had led to a two-match losing streak.

“Hopefully, (being home) helps us out a point here or a point there,’’ he said. “We don’t want to rely on that. We want to rely on us. And if we get some good gravy from the fans, then that’s cool.’’

The No. 8 Gophers used both improved play and a boost from a hearty home crowd to sweep the Gators, ending their 0-2 streak with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 victory at Maturi Pavilion. The win evened the Gophers’ record at 2-2. Florida dropped to 2-2.

The newly air-conditioned Pav was packed for the home opener, with a long line of students waiting outside to get into the building. They saw the Gophers take the first set after amassing a comfortable lead and holding on to close it out.

Florida hit only .156 in the opening set, with eight attack errors. While the Gators struggled to get in sync, the Gophers rattled off six consecutive points as part of a 9-1 run. That put them ahead 12-7, and Florida never got closer than two points the rest of the way. Samedy led a balanced attack with five kills in the first set as the Gophers hit .310.

The Gators continued to have problems with their accuracy in the second set. A kill that sailed wide and a serve into the net helped the Gophers break a 9-9 tie, as they outscored the Gators 9-2 to take an 18-11 lead. Florida scored three in a row to pull within 18-14, but the Gophers answered with four consecutive points off of a pair of Gators mistakes and two Hart kills.

Morgan finished off the set with a kill off of a quick set to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead in the match.

Florida started the third set sharply, taking a 7-3 lead. The Gophers made a late charge, scoring six in a row to turn a 13-11 deficit into a 17-13 lead. The Gators crept within two points late, but the Gophers—who had trouble closing out sets during their two losses—persisted to win the set and the match.