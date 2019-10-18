U volleyball weekend: at Maturi Pavilion

Friday: vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m. (no TV)

Saturday: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Hoping to start new streak

Preview: Last Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Wisconsin ended a 10-match winning streak for the Gophers (11-3, 5-1 Big Ten), who dropped one spot to No. 7 in the national polls. It’s uncertain whether setter Kylie Miller will return to the lineup after missing the past five matches because of undisclosed medical reasons; Bayley McMenimen has filled in admirably, recording double figures in assists and digs in three matches.

RACHEL BLOUNT