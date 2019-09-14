The No. 8 Gophers volleyball team defeated No. 10 Oregon 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 on Friday night in State College, Pa., in the Big 10/Pac-12 Challenge. The win was a bit of revenge for Minnesota, whose 2018 season ended with a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Dec. 7 in an NCAA region semifinal at Maturi Pavilion.

Stephanie Samedy had 14 kills and 11 digs for the Gophers (3-2) while Alexis Hart had 12 kills. Regan Pittman added seven kills, hit .400 and had a team-high seven blocks. Kylie Miller had 38 assists. Brooke Nuneviller led Oregon (2-2) with 12 kills.

The Gophers hit .233 to the Ducks’ .117 and had a 58-41 advantage in kills.

Minnesota will play No. 1 Stanford at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in its second match at Penn State.